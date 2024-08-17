Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. 1,956,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,139. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.55%. Rithm Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RITM

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.