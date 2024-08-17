Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Short Interest Update

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Four Leaf Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FORL stock remained flat at $11.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. Four Leaf Acquisition has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $11.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Four Leaf Acquisition

About Four Leaf Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Four Leaf Acquisition by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 230,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 104,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

