Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Short Interest Update

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Four Leaf Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of FORL stock remained flat at $11.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. Four Leaf Acquisition has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $11.46.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Four Leaf Acquisition
About Four Leaf Acquisition
Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Four Leaf Acquisition
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.