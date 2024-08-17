FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.23.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in FOX by 254.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

