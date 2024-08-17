Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,780 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,479 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. 8,973,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,569,124. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

