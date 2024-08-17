Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $31.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $1,541,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $29.47.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

