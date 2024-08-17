FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
FS Bancorp Stock Performance
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.
FS Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 284,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FS Bancorp
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
