Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Up 8.8%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.81. 362,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 720,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FULC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $574.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,919,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,084,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

