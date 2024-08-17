FY2024 EPS Estimates for Journey Medical Co. Lowered by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:DERM)

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Journey Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.89). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Journey Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Journey Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Journey Medical in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Journey Medical Stock Performance

DERM opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.93. Journey Medical has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $8.11.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Journey Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Journey Medical in the first quarter worth $124,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Journey Medical during the second quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Journey Medical by 687.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 194,389 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $51,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,900.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

