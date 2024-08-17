FY2024 EPS Estimates for Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Decreased by Analyst

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) – Chardan Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Prime Medicine in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.68). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PRME stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Prime Medicine has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $508.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.