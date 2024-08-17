FY2024 EPS Estimates for SKYX Platforms Corp. Increased by Noble Financial (NASDAQ:SKYX)

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SKYX Platforms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Tuesday.

SKYX Platforms Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SKYX opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SKYX Platforms has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -2,809.07.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 53.31% and a negative return on equity of 251.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 1,496.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 369,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 346,459 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 234,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 194,066 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

