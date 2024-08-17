FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAAS. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NYSE PAAS opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 229,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 209,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

