Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of GAU opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.01. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market cap of C$487.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Corporate insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

