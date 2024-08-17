Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a hold rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $521.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $482.70 on Tuesday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $509.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $458.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,209 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.