genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading 9.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) traded up 9.4% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.36 ($0.04). 13,829,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 15,177,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.08 ($0.04).

Specifically, insider Ian David Gilham purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($38,304.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.92 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.69.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

