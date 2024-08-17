Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $37.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE:G opened at $38.28 on Friday. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Genpact by 160.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

