Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,553,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 1,872,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.9 days.

Gentera Stock Performance

CMPRF remained flat at $1.19 during midday trading on Friday. Gentera has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

