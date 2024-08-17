Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,553,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 1,872,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.9 days.
Gentera Stock Performance
CMPRF remained flat at $1.19 during midday trading on Friday. Gentera has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.
Gentera Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gentera
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.