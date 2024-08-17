Gladius Capital Management LP Has $800,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $109.85. 2,452,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,872. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.45.

Read Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.