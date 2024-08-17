Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of BITS stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -121.21 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,382.35%.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

