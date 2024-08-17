Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a sell rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.56.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOB

Globant Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $9.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.24. The company had a trading volume of 844,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.73 and its 200-day moving average is $192.91.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Globant by 529.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.