Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 206.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1,559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Golar LNG by 26,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

