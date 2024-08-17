Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.99

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.99 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.89 ($0.02), with a volume of 2465820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of £13.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.20.

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

