Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 4,196 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,660,000 after buying an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,292,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 760,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,804,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,933,000 after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,004,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,326. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.97. The company had a trading volume of 757,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

