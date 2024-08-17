Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $74.72. 5,818,795 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

