Gradient Investments LLC Buys 7,560 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $27,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.63.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $9.16 on Friday, hitting $334.11. 4,533,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.31 and a 200-day moving average of $311.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

