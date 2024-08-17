Gradient Investments LLC Buys New Shares in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 836,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,054,000. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1,673.63% of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BBBS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.99. 8,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $51.08.
BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.