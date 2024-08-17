Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.45.

Shares of CAH traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.85. 2,452,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,872. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

