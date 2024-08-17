Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,245 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 16.42% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $22,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 683,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after buying an additional 49,331 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,266,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 46,528 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 87,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,136,000.

XSVN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $48.61. 11,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

