Gradient Investments LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1,675.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 67,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,279. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

