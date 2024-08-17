Gradient Investments LLC Has $14.15 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.65. The company had a trading volume of 963,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average is $118.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.