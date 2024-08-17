Gradient Investments LLC Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

GD traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.59. 852,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,823. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $214.53 and a one year high of $302.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

