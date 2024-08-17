Gradient Investments LLC Has $35.70 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.57% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $35,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,695 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,869.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 783,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 770,283 shares during the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,551,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 706,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 551,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. 1,688,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,425. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

