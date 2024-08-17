Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $19,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.27. 870,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,487. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $171.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.92.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

