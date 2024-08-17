Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9,720.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.39. 12,611,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,168,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 103.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.59.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

