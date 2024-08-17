Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $116.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.15.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

