Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,984,000 after buying an additional 345,189 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,287,000 after buying an additional 305,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after buying an additional 795,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,632,000 after purchasing an additional 433,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,166,000 after purchasing an additional 202,541 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EIX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. 1,325,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,339. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.