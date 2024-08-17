Gradient Investments LLC Sells 10,832 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of New York Times worth $17,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 275,212 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3,368.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,132. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,608. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

