Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,218 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. 78,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,156. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

