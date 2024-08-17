Gradient Investments LLC Sells 412,689 Shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,714,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,689 shares during the period. Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF comprises about 3.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned 85.30% of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF worth $157,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 98,165 shares during the period.

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGTR traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $27.87. 5,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,337. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $186.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.91. Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (IGTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global BMI – USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses a proprietary, rules-based approach to toggle investments among various equity markets and cash. The funds tactical strategy determines investments based on momentum.

