Gradient Investments LLC Sells 7,523 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,931,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,095. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $614.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

