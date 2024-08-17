Gradient Investments LLC Sells 965 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.64. 1,236,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,601. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $184.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

