GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.75.
EAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
GrafTech International stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The company has a market cap of $174.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.92.
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
