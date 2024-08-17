GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

EAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 164,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 287.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,065,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,449 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in GrafTech International by 179.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 135,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,027 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 120.0% in the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The company has a market cap of $174.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.92.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

