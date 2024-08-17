Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,685,200 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 12,804,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,407.4 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

GWLLF remained flat at $1.31 during midday trading on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

