Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,685,200 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 12,804,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,407.4 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
GWLLF remained flat at $1.31 during midday trading on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.
About Great Wall Motor
