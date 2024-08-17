Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Shares Down 1.2%

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01). 53,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 339,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97.

Greencoat Renewables Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

