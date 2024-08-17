Greif (NYSE:GEF-B) Trading 2% Higher

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF-B – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.20 and last traded at $64.64. Approximately 3,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $63.39.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61.
Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.
