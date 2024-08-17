Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Trading Down 2.7%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 111,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 527,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRND. Raymond James upped their price objective on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

In other news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 295,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $2,692,798.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,186,431 shares in the company, valued at $330,020,250.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 295,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $2,692,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,186,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,020,250.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,022,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,833 shares of company stock worth $7,070,804 in the last ninety days. 76.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Grindr by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Grindr by 9,055.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Grindr by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Grindr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

