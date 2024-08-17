Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Group 1 Automotive worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,344.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,924. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,746. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.84 and a 1-year high of $373.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.30 and its 200 day moving average is $294.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Group 1 Automotive

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.