Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Position Increased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $3,203,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 226,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after buying an additional 36,763 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMAB stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.19. 28,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,882. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

