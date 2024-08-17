Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading Down 0.9%

Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.16 ($0.03). Approximately 7,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.18 ($0.03).
Gulf Investment Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £892,250.00 and a PE ratio of 5.38.
Gulf Investment Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. Gulf Investment Fund’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.
About Gulf Investment Fund
Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.
