Harbour Energy plc (HBRIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on October 7th

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1144 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HBRIY opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

