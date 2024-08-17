HC Wainwright Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $26,858.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,703.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $50,450.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,977,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $26,858.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 672,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,703.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

